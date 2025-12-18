Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: What are the other biggest weight disparities in heavyweight fights?

Open Extended Reactions

When Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua weigh in on Thursday ahead of their eight round heavyweight fight on Dec. 19 in Miami, a considerable weight difference can be expected.

Former YouTuber Paul is stepping up a division from his usual home at cruiserweight to take on Joshua, who has been one of the largest of his heavyweight peers throughout his era.

Most recently, Joshua weighed in to face Daniel Dubois at 252 pounds. Paul, meanwhile, was 227 pounds when he met the ageing Mike Tyson in a heavyweight bout.

This isn't the first time there has been a significant weight gap between two fighters though. Here are some other bouts that left the scales unbalanced.

Oleksandr Usyk, left, defeated Tyson Fury by unanimous decision in their rematch on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (2024)

The Weight Gap: 55 lbs

Tyson Fury: 281 lbs

Oleksandr Usyk: 226 lbs

The Outcome: Usyk won via unanimous decision

Significance: Both men chose to come in heavier for the second bout than they did for their initial encounter in May 2024. Fury increased by a whopping 19 lbs as Usyk put on only 2 lbs - it was the Brit's heaviest weight of his career. Many saw Fury's decision to come in heavier as an attempt to bully Usyk and dominate the rematch.

Roy Jones Jr., right, defeated John Ruiz, left, to win the WBA heavyweight world title in 2003 in Las Vegas. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Roy Jones Jr. vs. John Ruiz (2003)

The Weight Gap: 31 lbs

Roy Jones Jr.: 193 lbs

John Ruiz: 224 lbs

The Outcome: Jones Jr. won by a wide unanimous decision

Significance: Jones Jr. became the first former middleweight champion in over 100 years to capture a heavyweight title in a bout nicknamed Never Take A Heavyweight Lightly. Despite conceding weight, height and reach to the Puerto Rican, Jones Jr produced a masterclass in technical boxing and picked off the 31-year-old Ruiz at will.

David Haye, left, defeated a much bigger Nikolai Valuev by majority decision to win the WBA heavyweight world title in 2009. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Nikolai Valuev vs. David Haye (2009)

The Weight Gap: 98 lbs

Nikolai Valuev: ~316 lbs

David Haye: 218 lbs

The Outcome: Haye used his speed to secure a majority decision victory

Significance: This is one of the largest weight discrepancies in the history of world title fights and was literally billed as David vs Goliath. Haye scored the win and secured a broken hand in the process, labelling Valuev's head as 'the hardest thing I've ever hit. It's like hitting a solid brick wall.' With the win, the Londoner became the first Briton to hold a world heavyweight crown since Lennox Lewis retired in 2003.

Nikolai Valuev of Russia (L) hits John Ruiz of USA with a left punch during their WBA Heavyweight Fight Getty

Nikolai Valuev vs. John Ruiz (2005)

The Weight Gap: ~86 lbs

Nikolai Valuev: 320+ lbs

John Ruiz: ~238 lbs

The Outcome: Valuev won a controversial majority decision to become the tallest and heaviest champion in history.

Significance: This one was extremely controversial given the weight gap between the fighters - it also infuriated the crowd due to Valuev's reliance on clinching and holding, despite his significant size advantage. Valuev's victory also made him the first Russian world heavyweight champion. Ruiz was infuriated after the fight famously stating, "Boxing is the only sport where you can get robbed without a gun."

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller (2023)

The Weight Gap: 94 lbs

Daniel Dubois: 239 lbs

Jarrell Miller: 333 lbs

The Outcome: Dubois stopped Miller in the 10th round.

Significance: Despite the massive weight disadvantage, Dubois' conditioning allowed him to outwork the much heavier Miller and he secured a victory over Miller with seconds left in their 10-round heavyweight contest in Ridyah. It was a late onslaught from the Brit that tipped the fight in his favour after Miller absorbed many of the punches thrown in the early rounds. Dubois also landed a career-high 208 punches in the bout.

Fabio Wardley of England in action against Dennis Lewandowski of Germany during the Heavyweight contest Getty

Fabio Wardley vs. Dennis Lewandowski (2019)

The Weight Gap: ~120 lbs

Fabio Wardley: ~230 lbs

Dennis Lewandowski: ~350 lbs

The Outcome: Wardley won via TKO in the 3rd round.

Significance: One of the most extreme weight differences seen in a modern professional bout. Wardley handed Lewandowski his first defeat inside the distance to secure his seventh straight win and sixth by stoppage at the time. The Ipswich born fighter began to string together combinations in the third, blooded Lewandowski's nose and dropped him to his knee twice with right uppercuts - the referee had seen enough and stopped the fight in Round 3.