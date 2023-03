2023 women's NCAA tournament odds and first-round lines

The 2023 women's NCAA tournament is set after the full field was revealed on Selection Sunday.

South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford were selected as No. 1 seeds for this year's tournament and odds are out for each team's chances to cut down the nets. We also have the odds for the first-round matchups.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

First Four

Wednesday

7 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

Line: Mississippi State -2

Title Odds: Mississippi State 500-1, Illinois 300-1

9 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

Line: Sacred Heart -3.5

Title odds: Sacred Heart 5000-1, Southern 5000-1

Thursday

7 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Line: Purdue -2

Title odds: St. John's 750-1, Purdue 500-1

9 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Line: Tennessee Tech -4.5

Title odds: Monmouth 5,000-1, Tennessee Tech 5,000-1

Greenville Regional 1

Friday, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN), Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Line: South Carolina -43.5

Title odds: South Carolina -210, Norfolk State 5,000-1

Friday, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS), XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

Line: Maryland -23.5

Title odds: Maryland 40-1, Holy Cross 5,000-1

Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

Line: Notre Dame -21.5

Title odds: Notre Dame 50-1, Southern Utah 2,000-1

Saturday, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

Line: UCLA -12.5

Title odds: UCLA 125-1, Sacramento State 2,000-1

Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

Line: Oklahoma -8

Title odds: Oklahoma 125-1, Portland 1,000-1

Friday, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS), Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

Line: TBD

Title odds: Creighton 200-1, Illinois 300-1/Mississippi State 500-1

Friday, Noon ET (ESPN), XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

Line: Arizona -8.5

Title odds: Arizona 200-1, West Virginia 500-1

Friday, 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN2), Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Line: South Florida -3

Title odds: South Florida 250-1, Marquette 500-1

Greenville Regional 2

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN2), Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Line: TBD

Title odds: Indiana 8-1, Tennessee Tech 5,000-1/Monmouth 5,000-1

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

Line: Utah -23.5

Title odds: Utah 40-1, Gardner-Webb 2,500-1

Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Line: LSU -29

Title odds: LSU 18-1, Hawai'i 2,000-1

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

Line: Villanova -12.5

Title odds: Villanova 125-1, Cleveland State 2,000-1

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

Line: Florida Gulf Coast -2.5

Title odds: Washington State 250-1, Florida Gulf Coast 400-1

Friday, 3 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Line: Michigan -3

Title odds: Michigan 125-1, UNLV 350-1

Friday, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

Line: NC State -4.5

Title odds: NC State 100-1, Princeton 750-1

Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN), Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Line: Oklahoma State -2

Title odds: Oklahoma State 300-1, Miami 300-1

Seattle 4 Regional

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

Title odds: Stanford 8-1, Southern 5,000-1/Sacred Heart 5,000-1

Friday, 4 p.m. (ESPN), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Line: Iowa -29.5

Title odds: Iowa 17-1, SE Louisiana 5,000-1

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Line: Duke -17.5

Title odds: Duke 75-1, Iona 2,000-1

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN), Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Line: Texas -20.5

Title odds: Texas 40-1, East Carolina 1,000-1

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Line: Louisville -3.5

Title odds: Louisville 100-1, Drake 750-1

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS), Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Line: Middle Tennessee -2

Title odds: Colorado 250-1, Middle Tennessee 500-1

Friday, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Line: Florida State -1.5

Title odds: Florida State 150-1, Georgia 300-1

Friday, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

Line: Gonzaga -1

Title odds: Ole Miss 300-1, Gonzaga 250-1

Seattle 3 Regional

Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia

Line: Virginia Tech -23.5

Title odds: Virginia Tech 30-1, Chattanooga 2,500-1

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), Gampel Pavilion, Connecticut

Line: UConn -27.5

Title odds: UConn 9-1, Vermont 2,000-1

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Line: Ohio State -16.5

Title odds: Ohio State 70-1, James Madison 2,000-1

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (ABC), Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: Tennessee -23.5

Title odds: Tennessee 100-1, Saint Louis 1,500-1

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: Iowa State -9

Title odds: Iowa State 100-1, Toledo 750-1

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2), Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Line: TBD

Title odds: North Carolina 125-1, Purdue 500-1/St. John's 750-1

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2), Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut

Line: Alabama -1.5

Title odds: Baylor 125-1, Alabama 300-1

Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS), Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia

Line: South Dakota State -6.5

Title odds: USC 300-1, South Dakota State 500-1