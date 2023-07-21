Courtesy Washington State University Athletics

Ben Arbuckle isn't the nervous type.

He takes a straightforward approach to football and its outcomes. Either it's going to work, or it won't. Call the next play.

But when Washington State opens Pac-12 play on Sept. 23 against Oregon State, Arbuckle will pause to appreciate the opportunity, one he has received much earlier than most. At 27, he's a playcaller in the Pac-12.

"I've never even been at the Power 5 level, whether it be a support staff or position coach," Arbuckle told ESPN. "So I'm going to sit there, take the moment in real quick, and just work."

This year's group of new coordinators includes Arbuckle, the youngest in the Power 5, and other Pac-12 notables like Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. It includes a Division II call-up in Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. Bobby Petrino is back yet again, this time alongside Jimbo Fisher in Aggieland. Phil Longo is bringing the Air Raid to Wisconsin, of all places, while Garrett Riley will use similar concepts to reignite Clemson's offense.

Here's a closer look at 10 interesting first-year coordinators around college football entering the 2023 season. For this list, I limited selections to coordinators who changed teams and not those promoted from within staffs.

Ben Arbuckle, Washington State

Position: Offensive coordinator

Previous job: Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator

Call it the Lincoln Riley or Sean McVay Effect, but football coaching is a profession where age matters less and less. Talented young coaches are getting their opportunities earlier, especially if they're adept at calling offensive plays.

Still, Washington State's hire of Arbuckle, who spent just a year as an FBS coordinator at Western Kentucky, generated some attention in January.