Open Extended Reactions

While the college football transfer portal has seen plenty of Power 5-level talent moving around, it has also helped players at smaller schools become stars at major programs. Defensive end Jared Verse went from Albany to Florida State and became a star in the Seminoles' undefeated season. Receiver Devontez Walker went from Kent State to North Carolina and became a big-play target for the Tar Heels.

Many players from smaller schools who have recently entered the portal are talented enough to propel a Power 5 program if they find the right scheme and opportunity.

Compared to high school recruits, it was easier to predict success for highly regarded transfers like former ESPN 300 prospects Travis Hunter at Colorado or DJ Uiagalelei at Oregon State this past season. But successful FCS or Group of 5 to Power 5 projections are more difficult.

Here are 10 smaller college prospects in the transfer portal who could become household names at the Power 5 level in 2023: