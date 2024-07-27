Erik ten Hag says there's no reason 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro can't make an immediate impact for Manchester United. (0:44)

TOP STORY: If Man United offload Wan-Bissaka, then Mazraoui, De Ligt or Dumfries could arrive

Manchester United and Inter Milan have been offered a swap deal through intermediaries that would see Inter winger Denzel Dumfries join the English side as right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka would go to Milan, Fabrizio Romano reports. AS Monaco's Vanderson could also be used in a swap deal instead.

If such a deal does take place, Man United are expected to push on with their attempt to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui, per the report.

Following Mazraoui's reported unwillingness to move to West Ham, Man United have emerged as clear favourites to sign him. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is also in talks with United over another Bayern star: center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt's move to Old Trafford looked to have been put on hold after the club signed Leny Yoro, but with talks seemingly ongoing, all hope is not lost for United manager Erik ten Hag in his bid to be reunited with his former Ajax captain.

Manchester United have several options for players they could acquire, but the deals hinge on whether Aaron Wan-Bissaka stays. Ian Hodgson/PA Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham have also turned their attention towards Wan-Bissaka after the club failed to agree a deal with Mazraoui, according to Florian Plettenberg. While no agreement has been reached between the two clubs, fresh talks are expected to take place over the next 48 hours.

- Chelsea remain in talks with Villarreal over signing of goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen, according to Sky Sports News. He is now Chelsea's main target as they look for a new shot-stopper to compete with Robert Sánchez, leaving Djordje Petrovic's future uncertain. Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca's top target, but the newly-promoted Leicester's $51 million valuation priced Chelsea out of a move.

- Celtic have rejected a third offer from Atalanta for midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to Gianluca DiMarzio. The Danish midfielder enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign for the Scottish champions, scoring 18 goals in 37 league games. As such, Atalanta have been pushing to try and sign the 23-year-old, but the club's third offer of €17 million ($18.5m) still wasn't enough to convince Celtic. It remains unclear whether Atalanta will return with a fourth bid for O'Riley.

- Talks between Nice and Juventus over the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo are set to enter "key stages" over the weekend, per Fabrizio Romano. Juve will offer a loan with an option to make the deal permanent (almost guaranteed to be mandatory), while Nice will insist on inserting a move-on clause. Barcelona, the 24-year-old's former club, are set to receive 20% of any future transfer fee.

- Feyenoord and Brighton are discussing the possibility of Argentine midfielder Facundo Buonanotte joining the Dutch side on loan, as per Dutch outlet 1908.nl. The Eredivisie club have been in intense talks with the Seagulls over the past few days, with the proposed loan deal also including a clause to make the move permanent. The idea of playing Champions League football has reportedly convinced the 19-year-old to sign with Feyenoord for the upcoming season.