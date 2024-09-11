Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 was a wacky one. It seemed like anything could happen (Penn State was losing to Bowling Green?!) and anything did (Notre Dame lost to NIU as a 28.5-point favorite?!).

The Week 3 lineup looks sneaky good. Texas will try to avoid a Notre Dame-like letdown against UTSA after boosting its own College Football Playoff résumé with a convincing win at Michigan.

Can the Irish rebound on the road against Purdue this week? That game is certainly worth watching, along with the Friday night matchup in Manhattan, Kansas, where No. 14 Kansas State will host No. 20 Arizona. No. 4 Alabama has a tricky trip to Wisconsin on Saturday and rivals Oregon and Oregon State will meet again in Corvallis.

College football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg have been talking to sources throughout the week to get their reactions to what just unfolded, and the storylines to watch in Week 3.

Jump to a section:

Most impressive freshman | Which G5 team will make the Playoff?

Best Transfer | Georgia, Ohio State or Texas? | Michigan outcomes

What is the future of nonconference matchups? | Upset picks | Emptying the notebook