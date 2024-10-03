        <
          College football Week 6 buzz: Which one-loss team is most likely to make the CFP?

          Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
          • Heather Dinich
            Heather Dinich
          • Adam Rittenberg
            Adam Rittenberg
          Oct 3, 2024, 12:00 PM

          The Week 6 slate is the appetizer before this season's first major feast of elite matchups arrives Oct. 12, but there will still be plenty to eat this weekend (we're all still pretty full from that Georgia-Alabama game anyway).

          In Seattle, Michigan and Washington will meet with dramatically different rosters than the ones that played for a national championship Jan. 8. In College Station, Missouri takes its perfect record on the road for the first time to face an improving Texas A&M squad. In Columbus, Ohio State's star-studded offense faces its first major test in an Iowa defense that hasn't been quite as stifling this season but still allows only 13.8 points per game. There are other intriguing matchups, like SMU-Louisville, Ole Miss-South Carolina, Rutgers-Nebraska and UNLV aiming for its third win against a Power 4 opponent, as it hosts Syracuse on Friday night.

          Also, "College GameDay" heads to Adam's hometown of Berkeley, California, for the very first time as Miami, fortunate to still be undefeated, enters the Calgorithm.

          Beyond the games, interesting subplots are developing around paths to the expanded College Football Playoff, impact freshmen and down-the-road matchups.

          As always, college football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg have been talking to sources throughout the week to get their reactions to what unfolded, and the storylines to watch in Week 6.

