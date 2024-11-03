Open Extended Reactions

There's only one poll that matters now.

After 10 weeks of results, the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee will reveal its first of six rankings at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday (ESPN). For the first time, teams will know where they stand in the historic 12-team playoff race heading into the final weeks of their schedule.

On Saturday, the conference races gained some clarity, with Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana distancing themselves from the rest of the Big Ten, Miami on track for the ACC championship game and Colorado and Iowa State looking up at undefeated BYU in the Big 12 standings after the Cyclones and Kansas State suffered upsets.

How far will Penn State fall after its home loss to Ohio State? Can undefeated Indiana overcome one of the weakest schedules in the country with its dominant play? And who will be the committee's top one-loss team?

Here's a look at the weekly prediction of what the top 12 might look like on Tuesday. Remember, this is NOT a projection of what it will look like on Selection Day. Rather, it's a snapshot of who's in the driver's seat now, based on what they have done to this point.

The 12-team playoff seeding will look different from this ranking as well. The top four highest-ranked conference champions receive byes, and the top five conference champions receive entry into the field.