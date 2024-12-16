The first week of transfer portal season was as wild as anticipated, with more than 2,000 FBS players currently available in the transfer market and looking to find their next home.

Now that the flurry of portal entries is finally starting to slow down, the themes and trends of this cycle will begin to emerge -- the early winners, the key issues and even the dollar figures.

Here's what we're hearing and keeping an eye on entering this second week of portal activity.

Jump to a section:

Five teams with strong starts

UNC agenda

Cost of QBs | Georgia's conundrum

Portal and the playoff