Open Extended Reactions

The draw for the UEFA Women's European Championship 2025 was made on Monday, with holders England set to face France in Group D and World Cup winners Spain to come up against Italy in Group B.

England will also play against 2017 winners the Netherlands and tournament debutants Wales in what is a tough draw for the reigning champions, while Spain and Italy's group will feature Belgium and Portugal.

England coach Sarina Wiegman guided the Dutch to the trophy in 2017 before leading the Lionesses' triumph in 2022. Montse Tome, meanwhile, will be hoping Spain can pick up the only major title that the nation's men's and women's teams have not yet claimed.

Eight-time women's Euros winners Germany were drawn against Denmark in Group C as well as Sweden and Euro 2025's other newcomers Poland.

Hosts Switzerland will play Iceland, Norway and Finland in Group A. The Swiss open the tournament on July 2 against Norway, who they also faced at the 2023 Women's World Cup where they played out a 0-0 draw in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Draw in full:

Group A: Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Finland

Group B: Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal.

Group C: Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Poland.

Group D: France, England, Netherlands, Wales.