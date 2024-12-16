Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team international Christian Pulisic is closing in on a contract extension at AC Milan, while Manchester United are plotting a move for Greek wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Christian Pulisic has eight goals and five assists for AC Milan so far this season. Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan and striker Christian Pulisic are closing in on a new agreement that would see the 26-year-old stay at the San Siro until 2028 or 2029, according to Matteo Moretto. Pulisic has scored five goals and added as many assists in 14 league games so far this season, with a further three strikes in the UEFA Champions League. The USMNT international is currently contracted to the Rossoneri until 2027, but recent negotiations would suggest that both player and club are committed to extending the deal for at least another year. The new and improved deal will see Pulisic receive around €5 million a season.

- Manchester United are hoping to beat clubs such as Bayern Munich and Juventus to the signing of Olympiacos rising star Charalampos Kostoulas, according to The Sun. The 17-year-old is considered the next big star of Greek football, and United sent scouts to watch the striker in action against FC Twente in the UEFA Europa League last Thursday. Olympiacos plan to offer the youngster a new contract as soon as he turns 18 in May, with his current deal running out in 2026. However, with more scouts watching him on a weekly basis, the Greek club may struggle to keep him. Fiorentina and Borussia Monchengladbach are also keeping tabs on the Greece under-21 international.

- Manchester United have made forward Marcus Rashford available for transfer, reports the Guardian. It is reported that manager Ruben Amorim feels it is necessary to move the 27-year-old to begin a "cultural reboot", with the Red Devils set to consider offers for him in January. A deal could hinge on whether clubs can match his current £365,000-per-week deal at Old Trafford, which may limit the realistic destinations available to him.

- Chelsea are eyeing a move for Ipswich Town and England youth international striker Liam Delap, reports Teamtalk. The Blues are believed to be keen to reinforce their forward line in January amid hopes of acquiring a strong back-up option for Nicolas Jackson, who scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Brentford on Sunday. The 21-year-old has contributed to seven goals in 16 games for his side in the current campaign, and it is reported that the Portman Road hierarchy are hopeful of keeping him beyond January as they look to avoid relegation.

- France international Randal Kolo Muani is being looked at by Manchester United and RB Leipzig after being deemed surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain, L'Equipe reports. Kolo Muani was left out of the PSG squad for Sunday's 3-1 win over Lyon, sending a clear message that the 26-year-old is not in coach Luis Enrique's plans. An initial loan move for a player with a contract that runs until 2028 is the most likely scenario in the January transfer window.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Neymar has indicated he wants to play next year's Club World Cup with his Al Hilal in response to speculation that he could play for a Brazilian club at the tournament next summer as his contract expires in June 2025. (RMC Sport)

- Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could return to Leicester City on loan in January just six months after leaving them in a £30m transfer. (Football Insider)

- Como coach Cesc Fabregas has revealed free agent Dele Alli could start training with the Serie A club after the 28-year-old was spotted in the crowd for Sunday's 2-0 home win against Roma. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

- Newcastle United are willing to let both Miguel Almirón and Kieran Trippier leave the club in January, particularly if it means they can land top target António Silva from Benfica. (Football Insider)

- Sporting CP are in talks to appoint Palmeiras' Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira after losing four of their five games since João Pereira replaced Ruben Amorim as first-team coach. (O Jogo)

- A number of Europe's top clubs -- including Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich -- are likely to miss out on top target Florian Wirtz, who looks set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. (Kicker)

- Barcelona and Brighton & Hove Albion are tracking Werder Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus, (Ekrem Konur)

- A meeting is set to take place between AC Milan and the representatives of left-back Theo Hernandez surrounding the club's future for the 27-year-old. (MARCA)

- An announcement is imminent for the contract extension of Manchester United wing-back Amad Diallo. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior wants to leave the Emirates Stadium in January. (Il Mattino)

- An agreement has been reached between Bayern Munich and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer over a new contract extension until the summer of 2026. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Leicester City are set to challenge West Ham for the signature of Brighton and Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson. (Teamtalk)

- Multiple clubs in the Premier League as well as Roma and Sevilla are tracking Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah. (Ekrem Konur)

- Al-Nassr attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca could be moved on in January, with Fenerbahce at the front of the queue for him. (Rudy Galetti)

- Nottingham Forest and Wolves are among the sides interested in signing Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey, who is set to leave the Serie A after struggling to garner regular first-team minutes this season. (Daily Mail)