Open Extended Reactions

December's early signing period swallowed most of the remaining drama in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but there's still plenty of business getting settled before the next signing period opens Feb 5.

As things stand, all but three members of the 2025 ESPN 300 are signed or pledged to their next school, leaving only a select group of elite uncommitteds remaining. Former Alabama offensive tackle pledge Ty Haywood, a five-star prospect and ESPN's No. 18 overall recruit, is the biggest name still on the board. Behind him, former Ohio State pledge Zahir Mathis (No. 63 overall) and UCF decommit Chastan Brown (No. 255) round out the short list of top-300 prospects still searching for their next home.

Which programs have stayed busiest since the early signing period closed Dec. 6?

Florida State earned a commitment from cornerback Antonio Cromartie Jr. -- yes, the son of that Antonio Cromartie -- on Monday, and the Seminoles remain in the mix for Haywood, Mathis and Brown as coach Mike Norvell works to bandage a 2025 class that lost 10 pledges in the fall. Michigan, which landed six ESPN 300 signees after Nov. 1 including top overall prospect Bryce Underwood, is still looking to build on its impressive finish to the cycle. Meanwhile, Oregon, UCLA and Texas Tech are among the other Power 4 programs staying active this month.

The 2025 recruiting cycle is about to enter its final stretch. Here's the latest on everything swirling around the recruiting trail less than three weeks from national signing day:

Jump to a topic:

Will Michigan land OT Haywood?

Big Ten battle for Mathis

FSU favorite for top OT recruit

Another Florida flip? | Unsigned prospects

Three schools chasing five-star OT Ty Haywood

Haywood, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman from Denton, Texas, has formally pulled his commitment to Alabama, a source told ESPN earlier this week.