Open Extended Reactions

With only three weeks until the early signing period begins for Class of 2024 recruits (Dec. 20), it's coming down to decision time for top college football prospects. This is also the time on the recruiting calendar to expect more decommitments and flips.

As schools are looking to fill their final spots and hoping to change the minds of some of their top targets, here are 10 recruits who are being pursued hard by other schools, along with predictions on which ones could flip their commitments:

Cameron Coleman, wide receiver

ESPN 300 rank: 6

Committed to: Texas A&M Aggies