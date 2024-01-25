Open Extended Reactions

Transitioning from the 2024 recruiting class to the upcoming Class of 2025 always includes not only some movement within the ESPN Junior 300, but also some new, exciting entrants.

Carrollton (Georgia) High School quarterback Julian Lewis is a perfect example. Previously the top recruit in the 2026 class, Lewis reclassified to the 2025 class in mid-January and reignited the debate for the top spot in the ESPN Junior 300 class.

Lewis isn't the only big name who could move around the next rankings update. Below, find several other prospects who boosted their stock.

Bryce Underwood vs Julian Lewis: Who's No. 1 ... for now?