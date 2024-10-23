        <
          ESPN 300 player rankings: Top QB fit, college football playoff impact recruits and more

          Quarterback Bryce Underwood out of Belleville High School in Detroit has committed to LSU. Belleville
          Craig Haubert
            Craig Haubert
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          Tom Luginbill
            Tom Luginbill
            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          Oct 23, 2024, 11:26 AM

          As the regular season wraps up for most high school programs across the country, we have updated the ESPN 300 player rankings for the Class of 2025.

          There are no changes at the very top as quarterbacks Bryce Underwood and Julian Lewis are having record-breaking seasons and remain ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. However, we saw movement inside the top 10 and several prospects make their first appearance inside the coveted rankings including a new five-star in reclassed defensive end Jahkeem Stewart.

          In this latest release, 283 out of 300 prospects are already committed and with that our scouts went more in depth on the class's college football impact. We cover system fits for household names, such as Underwood and Lewis, and others are falling under the national radar in search of the next Ashton Jeanty.

          Here's a breakdown of the latest rankings:

