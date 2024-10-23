Open Extended Reactions

As the regular season wraps up for most high school programs across the country, we have updated the ESPN 300 player rankings for the Class of 2025.

There are no changes at the very top as quarterbacks Bryce Underwood and Julian Lewis are having record-breaking seasons and remain ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. However, we saw movement inside the top 10 and several prospects make their first appearance inside the coveted rankings including a new five-star in reclassed defensive end Jahkeem Stewart.

In this latest release, 283 out of 300 prospects are already committed and with that our scouts went more in depth on the class's college football impact. We cover system fits for household names, such as Underwood and Lewis, and others are falling under the national radar in search of the next Ashton Jeanty.

Here's a breakdown of the latest rankings:

Jump to a section:

Five-star reclassification | QB fits

Who impacts the CFP in 2025?

Under-the-radar prospects