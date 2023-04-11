Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is slated to join USC's football staff in a role working with quarterbacks, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

The timeline of Kingsbury joining USC and his specific role is expected to come together in the upcoming weeks, sources told Thamel.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals in January after a 4-13 season. He went 28-37-1 in four years with Arizona, making the playoffs once.

Joining coach Lincoln Riley's staff at USC will mark a return to the college ranks and the Trojans for the 43-year-old Kingsbury. In December 2018, then-USC head coach Clay Helton hired Kingsbury to be the school's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before Kingsbury departed for Arizona in January 2019.

Kingsbury spent six seasons as Texas Tech's head coach, going 35-40 from 2013 through 2018 and guiding the school to three bowl games. He also spent two seasons as Houston's offensive coordinator and one season in the same role at Texas A&M.

NFL Network first reported about Kingsbury joining the Trojans' staff.