Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown will miss the spring game Saturday after undergoing a procedure on a finger on his throwing hand.

Brown, a redshirt freshman from Utah, had been competing with Kyle McCord this spring for the team's starting quarterback spot. Coach Ryan Day said Brown is expected to resume throwing "real soon."

ESPN rated Brown, initially a USC commit, as the No. 81 player in the 2022 recruiting class. He and McCord have shared time with the first-team offense this spring. McCord, ESPN's No. 31 overall recruit in the 2021 class, has 606 career passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions with the Buckeyes.

Day said earlier this spring that he hoped one quarterback would separate himself as the starter but that the competition likely would continue into the summer. Ohio State is replacing C.J. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist who had 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns the past two seasons.