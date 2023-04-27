Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs, the team's second-leading rusher in 2022, is entering the transfer portal.

Diggs had 821 rushing yards on a team-high 165 carries last season, while scoring four touchdowns and averaging five yards per carry. The junior missed part of spring practice with a lower body injury.

In a social media post, Diggs called the decision to leave Notre Dame the hardest of his life. The 6-foot, 214-pound Diggs has two years of eligibility left after appearing in eight games for Notre Dame in 2021. He eclipsed 80 rushing yards in six games last fall, including the Gator Bowl win over South Carolina, and also had 10 receptions for 221 yards and two scores.

Notre Dame returns leading rusher Audric Estime (920 yards) and Chris Tyree, the team's No. 3 rusher, who worked at wide receiver for part of spring practice. The Irish also are adding Jeremiyah Love, ESPN's No. 5 running back and No. 93 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Diggs, a native of Boutte, Louisiana, picked Notre Dame over LSU out of high school. ESPN rated him as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class.