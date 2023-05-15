Cornerback Nikko Reed, who led Colorado in interceptions last season, is transferring to Oregon, he announced Monday.
Reed, who started 13 games and appeared in 24 in his Colorado career, entered the portal April 15, kicking off a major exodus of Buffaloes players during the second transfer window.
He had two interceptions last fall for the Buffaloes while recording 7 pass breakups, 34 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Reed appeared in 12 games as a freshman in 2021, recording an interception and eight tackles.
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been open about his desire to turn over much of the roster following the team's 1-11 finish in 2022. But sources close to the program have told ESPN that the staff had hoped to retain several players who ended up entering the portal.
An ESPN three-star recruit from California, Reed is one of several recent Colorado transfers to find new homes within the Pac-12, as wide receiver Jordyn Tyson committed to Arizona State and offensive tackle Jake Wiley chose UCLA. Defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw, who transferred from Michigan to Colorado during the first window, entered the portal again in April and landed with Arizona.
Reed will follow the same route as former Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who transferred to Oregon in January 2022. Gonzalez recorded four interceptions with the Ducks, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors, and last month went No. 17 overall in the NFL draft to the New England Patriots.