INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan running back Blake Corum says he has been cleared by his doctor to return to play for the Wolverines.

"I had a doctor's appointment the other day, and I believe he cleared me. I might have to double-check to make sure that was the last appointment, but I'm cleared," Corum told reporters Thursday at Big Ten media days. "But I think I'm good. Now it's just being smart, going into camp and doing whatever I have to do to make sure this team is in the best position to win and attack the season."

Corum injured his left knee Nov. 19 against Illinois. He tried to play against Ohio State but was removed from the game after two plays and has not played since, missing the Big Ten championship game and the Wolverines' College Football Playoff appearance.

Despite missing time and splitting carries with Donovan Edwards, Corum still ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns last season while finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. He made headlines when he decided to return to Michigan for his last season rather than try his hand at the NFL, and he is now seeing his hard work in rehabbing his knee pay off.

"A couple weeks ago, that's when I realized that most of my speed was coming back," Corum said. "And then I started feeling the burst. There was definitely a point in time where I was like, 'OK, I like where this is heading.'"

Corum has put his trust in the coaching staff, leaning into the experience running backs coach Mike Hart had from his playing career.

"He knows how to manage how many reps and things like that," Corum said. "I'm not worried about that. I'm going into camp with the mindset of I'm fully healed. If they want me to do a hitting drill, I'll do a hitting drill."

Corum and Edwards are both returning for the 2023 season in what should be one of college football's best running back duos. And Corum has no concerns that he can get back to the level he was at in 2022.

"I'm me now. It's no longer, Blake has a bad knee," Corum said. "My knee is fine, my knee is perfect, and I'm just ready for some ball now."