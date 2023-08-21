The start of Tom Herman's coaching tenure at FAU will feature a familiar face in a starring role.

Former Texas and Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has won the starting job at FAU, sources told ESPN. The FAU quarterbacks were informed of the decision Monday, per sources.

Thompson has been the favorite to win the job since transferring from Nebraska to FAU on May 10. He has started 20 college games in his career, 10 at Texas and 10 at Nebraska. In 2021 at Texas, he threw 24 touchdowns to lead all Big 12 quarterbacks.

Thompson beat out a competitive field of quarterbacks that included Daniel Richardson, a transfer from Central Michigan.

Thompson, 24, is in his sixth and final year of eligibility this season at FAU. He entered college in 2018 after being recruited to Texas by Herman, who was then the head coach in Austin. Thompson was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal, as he visited Auburn and drew interest from Notre Dame, Houston, Indiana and Texas State.

Thompson's experience includes productive stints at two high-profile schools, as he's thrown for 47 touchdowns, 4,829 yards and 19 interceptions in his career. He broke onto the scene when he came off the bench in the 2020 Alamo Bowl, throwing four touchdowns off the bench. He threw five touchdowns in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma in 2021 and totaled seven touchdowns against Kansas that year.

Both his starting seasons at Texas and Nebraska in 2021 and 2022 were cut short by injuries, including a labrum tear at Nebraska he suffered in September and played through and required surgery. That caused him to sit out this spring at Nebraska. Thompson endured a thumb injury in 2021 at Texas that required surgery after that season.

Thompson told ESPN in May that the reasons he chose FAU transcended his relationship with Herman, as there's a strong coaching staff and supporting cast. FAU leads the AAC in overall returning production, which ESPN's Bill Connelly puts at 83%.

Thompson will need to find his form soon, as FAU faces a difficult September. After home games against Monmouth and Ohio University, FAU plays road games at Clemson and Illinois.