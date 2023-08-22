Ohio State's defense is undergoing quite the change in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' second season, as the focus on learning from a second straight lopsided loss to Michigan and one-point loss in the College Football Playoff has translated to the recruiting trail.

Four-star defensive end Eddrick Houston (No. 32 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300) committed to the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

The Hoschton, Georgia native, who attends Buford High School, becomes the 14th ESPN 300 member of a class ESPN has ranked second behind the Bulldogs.

Houston also considered Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and USC. An official visit to USC in May was followed by official visits to Clemson (June 2), Georgia (June 9), Ohio State (June 16) and Alabama (June 23).

Ohio State now has pledges from six top-50 recruits: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (No. 9 overall), quarterback Air Noland (No. 28), cornerback Bryce West Jr. (No. 29), Houston, defensive tackle Justin Scott (No. 34) and cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (No. 49).

Four of those six -- West, Houston, Justin Scott and Aaron Scott -- are on the defensive side of the ball and will join a unit that finished 11th in the FBS in total defense (303.9 YPG) last season.

In the losses to Michigan and Georgia, the Buckeyes' defense was gashed for 530 and 533 total yards, respectively.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Houston recorded 64 tackles (37 solo) to go with 11 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures as a junior for a Buford team that went 11-1.