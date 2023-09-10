The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.
Texas made the biggest statement of Saturday by going into Tuscaloosa and pulling off a convincing upset against the Tide. As a result, the Horns are moving up.
Elsewhere at the top, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State took care of business in the top five.
So what does the entire Top 25 look like? And what's next for each team in the rankings? Let's break it down.
All times Eastern
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 1
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Ball State 45-3
Stat to know: The Bulldogs have now won a program-record 19 games in a row and upped their home winning streak to 20 games.
What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., CBS
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 2
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated UNLV 35-7
Stat to know: J.J. McCarthy completed 22 of 25 passes (88%), the second-best completion percentage (min. 20 pass attempts) in Michigan history.
What's next: Saturday vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
No. 3 Florida State Seminoles
Previous ranking: 4
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Southern Miss 66-13
Stat to know: The Seminoles put up the most points they ever have during the Mike Norvell era.
What's next: Saturday at Boston College, Noon, ABC
No. 4 Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 11
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Alabama 34-24
Stat to know: Quinn Ewers completed 16 of 20 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns on first down.
What's next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
No. 5 USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 6
2023 record: 3-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Stanford 56-10
Stat to know: The Caleb Williams Show rolled on, as the reigning Heisman winner completed 19 of 22 passes for 281 yards and three scores in a half of action.
What's next: Sept. 23 at Arizona State
No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 5
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Youngstown State 35-7
Stat to know: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had two touchdowns and 160 receiving yards. He's the first Buckeyes receiver with multiple games of 160 yards and two touchdowns since David Boston in 1998.
What's next: Saturday vs. Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., Fox
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
Previous ranking: 7
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Delaware 63-7
Stat to know: Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for three touchdowns in his career.
What's next: Saturday at Illinois, Noon, Fox
No. 8 Washington Huskies
Previous ranking: 8
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Tulsa 43-10
Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr. had another monster game, tossing for 409 yards and three scores as the Huskies remained perfect.
What's next: Saturday at Michigan State, 5 p.m., Peacock
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 10
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated NC State 45-24
Stat to know: Notre Dame has now scored 40 or more points in each of its first three games for only the third time in history, and first since 1932.
What's next: Saturday vs. Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 3
2023 record: 1-1
Week 2 result: Lost to Texas 34-24
Stat to know: The Crimson Tide allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter, tied for the most it has ever allowed under Nick Saban.
What's next: Saturday at South Florida, 3:30 p.m., ABC
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 9
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Austin Peay 30-13
Stat to know: This was the fewest points scored by Tennessee in a home win under coach Josh Heupel.
What's next: Saturday at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
No. 12 Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 12
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Baylor 20-13
Stat to know: Utah RB Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for a career-high 129 yards after running for only 15 in Week 1 against Florida.
What's next: Saturday vs. Weber State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network
No. 13 Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 13
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Texas Tech 38-30
Stat to know: The Ducks outscored the Red Raiders 20-3 in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a pick-six in the final minute to complete the comeback.
What's next: Saturday vs. Hawai'i, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network
No. 14 LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 14
2023 record: 1-1
Week 2 result: Defeated Grambling 72-10
Stat to know: QB Jayden Daniels threw for five touchdowns as the Tigers bounced back from their Week 1 loss at the hands of Florida State.
What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State, Noon, ESPN
No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 15
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Troy 42-13
Stat to know: QB Will Howard continued his fast start to the season, passing for three touchdowns and running for two more.
What's next: Saturday at Missouri, Noon, SEC Network
No. 16 Oregon State Beavers
Previous ranking: 16
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated UC Davis 55-7
Stat to know: RB Damien Martinez ran seven times for 104 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State's first offensive play from scrimmage, in the rout.
What's next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 3:30 p.m., FS1
No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 20
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Tulane 37-20
Stat to know: The Rebels have now won 13 straight games against Tulane, the longest winning streak for either team in the history of the series.
What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 22
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Nebraska 36-14
Stat to know: QB Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 903 yards in two games, which is the fourth most by a Pac-12 QB in the first two games of a season in the past 20 years.
What's next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 10 p.m., ESPN
No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 18
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated SMU 28-11
Stat to know: QB Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes and the Oklahoma defense held SMU to its lowest point total since 2018.
What's next: Saturday at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous ranking: 17
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Appalachian State, 40-34 (2OT)
Stat to know: Omarion Hampton rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
What's next: Saturday vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
No. 21 Duke Blue Devils
Previous ranking: 21
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Lafayette 42-7
Stat to know: Riley Leonard (12 for 12 passing) and backup Henry Belin IV (8 for 8) were both perfect on the afternoon.
What's next: Saturday vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
No. 22 Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Texas A&M, 48-33
Stat to know: Tyler Van Dyke is the first Miami quarterback to throw five touchdown passes against an AP Top 25 team.
What's next: Thursday vs. Bethune, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
No. 23 Washington State Cougars
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Wisconsin, 31-22
Stat to know: Heading into last season, Washington State was 1-16 all time against ranked Big Ten opponents. Since 2022, the Cougars are 2-0, with both wins coming against Wisconsin.
What's next: Saturday vs. Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.
No. 24 UCLA Bruins
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated San Diego State 35-10
Stat to know: True freshman Dante Moore threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.
What's next: Saturday vs. NC Central, 5 p.m.
No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Defeated Iowa State 20-13
Stat to know: Kirk Ferentz won his 200th game as head coach as the Hawkeyes improved to 47-23 all time against the Cyclones.
What's next: Saturday vs. Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network