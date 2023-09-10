The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

Texas made the biggest statement of Saturday by going into Tuscaloosa and pulling off a convincing upset against the Tide. As a result, the Horns are moving up.

Elsewhere at the top, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State took care of business in the top five.

So what does the entire Top 25 look like? And what's next for each team in the rankings? Let's break it down.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Ball State 45-3

Stat to know: The Bulldogs have now won a program-record 19 games in a row and upped their home winning streak to 20 games.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated UNLV 35-7

Stat to know: J.J. McCarthy completed 22 of 25 passes (88%), the second-best completion percentage (min. 20 pass attempts) in Michigan history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Southern Miss 66-13

Stat to know: The Seminoles put up the most points they ever have during the Mike Norvell era.

What's next: Saturday at Boston College, Noon, ABC

No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 11

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Alabama 34-24

Stat to know: Quinn Ewers completed 16 of 20 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns on first down.

What's next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

No. 5 USC Trojans

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 3-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Stanford 56-10

Stat to know: The Caleb Williams Show rolled on, as the reigning Heisman winner completed 19 of 22 passes for 281 yards and three scores in a half of action.

What's next: Sept. 23 at Arizona State

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Youngstown State 35-7

Stat to know: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had two touchdowns and 160 receiving yards. He's the first Buckeyes receiver with multiple games of 160 yards and two touchdowns since David Boston in 1998.

What's next: Saturday vs. Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., Fox

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Delaware 63-7

Stat to know: Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for three touchdowns in his career.

What's next: Saturday at Illinois, Noon, Fox

No. 8 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Tulsa 43-10

Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr. had another monster game, tossing for 409 yards and three scores as the Huskies remained perfect.

What's next: Saturday at Michigan State, 5 p.m., Peacock

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated NC State 45-24

Stat to know: Notre Dame has now scored 40 or more points in each of its first three games for only the third time in history, and first since 1932.

What's next: Saturday vs. Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m., Peacock

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Lost to Texas 34-24

Stat to know: The Crimson Tide allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter, tied for the most it has ever allowed under Nick Saban.

What's next: Saturday at South Florida, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Previous ranking: 9

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Austin Peay 30-13

Stat to know: This was the fewest points scored by Tennessee in a home win under coach Josh Heupel.

What's next: Saturday at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 12 Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Baylor 20-13

Stat to know: Utah RB Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for a career-high 129 yards after running for only 15 in Week 1 against Florida.

What's next: Saturday vs. Weber State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Texas Tech 38-30

Stat to know: The Ducks outscored the Red Raiders 20-3 in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a pick-six in the final minute to complete the comeback.

What's next: Saturday vs. Hawai'i, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 14 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Defeated Grambling 72-10

Stat to know: QB Jayden Daniels threw for five touchdowns as the Tigers bounced back from their Week 1 loss at the hands of Florida State.

What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State, Noon, ESPN

No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 15

2023 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Troy 42-13

Stat to know: QB Will Howard continued his fast start to the season, passing for three touchdowns and running for two more.

What's next: Saturday at Missouri, Noon, SEC Network