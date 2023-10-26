Pat McAfee explains why he feels bad for the Michigan football players while the team is being investigated for sign stealing. (2:34)

An NCAA enforcement staff has been at the University of Michigan this week to look into the sign-stealing probe, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The arrival of NCAA enforcement just a week after the investigation formally launched is an indication of the priority the case has taken, according to ESPN sources.

The Big Ten confirmed last week that the NCAA was investigating "allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program." Since then, Michigan has suspended Connor Stalions, an analyst making $55,000 a year whom ESPN had identified as one of the key people in the probe.

ESPN previously reported that Stalions purchased tickets to games at 12 of 13 possible Big Ten schools, the 2021 and 2022 SEC title games and games in four campus stadiums tied to College Football Playoff contenders last season. Overall, Stalions left a paper trail of at least 35 games at 17 stadiums around the country, according to sources.

A source confirmed to ESPN that the NCAA has begun to search the electronics of Michigan football staff members, which was first reported by The Detroit News. ESPN reported last week that the NCAA had immediate interest in Stalions' computer, and it appears the scope of the NCAA's interest has expanded.

ESPN also reported that the NCAA received stadium surveillance video this week that a person sitting in the seat purchased by Stalions was using electronics to film a game, which is not allowed under NCAA rules.

The Washington Post reported this week that an outside investigative firm approached the NCAA on Oct. 17 and presented extensive evidence of a Michigan signal-stealing operation. The NCAA investigation officially began the next day, and the Post reported it's not known who hired the outside firm that presented it to the NCAA.

The scenario unfolding around Michigan is unprecedented, as the NCAA has never litigated an alleged college football signal-stealing scheme of this breadth. And the manner in which the information was reportedly presented to the NCAA -- by a private firm not tied to traditional law enforcement -- would be considered highly unusual.

This comes when the Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in the country and recently became the betting favorite to win the College Football Playoff.

ESPN sources indicated that Stalions bought tickets beginning with the first week of the 2021 season, and since then Michigan has gone 33-3 overall and 22-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan made the College Football Playoff in 2021 and 2022.

The time frame of the NCAA's investigation is uncertain, but multiple people familiar with NCAA investigation timelines have told ESPN that it's logistically impossible for the Michigan case to play out before the end of the football season.

Considering that the NCAA still hasn't completed Michigan's other outstanding NCAA case, which is tied to recruiting allegations during the COVID-19 dead period, the timeline of this case being finalized before the start of the 2024 season would be unlikely.

Once the NCAA investigation ends and a notice of allegations is sent, Michigan would have 90 days to respond, according to NCAA bylaws. That would mean if the investigation ended this week -- which is virtually impossible -- Michigan would not be required to respond until well after the College Football Playoff.

Any action this season would have to come from the Big Ten, as the league has a sportsmanship policy that includes the authority for commissioner Tony Petitti to take disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, former Michigan defensive end and current Lion Aidan Hutchinson came to the defense of his alma mater Thursday, saying NCAA officials are "doing all their investigations and they're coming at Michigan when Michigan's got a shot to win the national championship this year, so I don't know."

Hutchinson said it feels like folks are "probably" out to get the Wolverines. He also said he didn't have a relationship with Stalions, who he said was " kind of just one of the coaches upstairs that you don't really ever see so I don't think any of the players had a relationship with him ever."

Information from ESPN's Eric Woodyard was used in this report.