Texas QB Quinn Ewers is shaken up after getting hit hard on a scramble in the third quarter.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Injured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has resumed throwing again and been upgraded as "day to day," coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Sarkisian said Ewers began throwing in practice late last week and threw again Monday.

Previously, Sarkisian was vague about when Ewers might play and called the quarterback "week to week" with a shoulder sprain over the past two weeks. The No. 7 Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) play at TCU (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday.

"It's more day to day [now] ... Ultimately, this is a 'How does he feel?'" situation, Sarkisian said.

Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns for No. 7 Texas (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) this season. He has missed the past two games after getting injured in the second half against Houston.

Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy has started the past two games, both victories. But he threw two interceptions and had two more passes dropped by defenders in Texas' 33-30 overtime win over Kansas State.

Murphy was 19 of 37 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Texas led 27-7 before the Wildcats rallied late. Sarkisian said he is still working with Murphy on when to throw the ball away rather than forcing a throw that could be intercepted.

"One of the hardest plays a quarterback can make is throwing the ball away," Sarkisian said. "It's a big challenge to coach. It's a big challenge to the player to know the value in it."