Keon Coleman only needs 1 hand for the TD catch (0:33)

Florida State wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson will return for Saturday's game against Miami, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Wilson has missed Florida State's past two games, road wins against Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, because of an undisclosed injury, while Coleman did not play against the Panthers.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell had expressed optimism Monday that his receiver corps would be closer to full strength against Miami.

Coleman leads with Seminoles with 38 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Wilson has posted 25 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

The No. 4 Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC) have already clinched a spot in the league title game next month and are playing their final conference game Saturday before closing the regular season against North Alabama and Florida.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.