Michigan's Jim Harbaugh will not coach the third-ranked Wolverines in Saturday's matchup against No. 10 Penn State, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, as there will not be a ruling Saturday on a temporary restraining order filed Friday night.

Harbaugh was handed a three-game suspension Friday by the Big Ten as punishment for Michigan being found to have violated the conference's sportsmanship policy by using advanced scouting to steal opponents' signs. In response to the penalty, attorneys representing Michigan and Harbaugh filed a breach of contract complaint Friday night, asking a judge in the state to prevent the Big Ten from imposing a suspension on Harbaugh this weekend.

An in-person hearing for the temporary restraining order is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m., according to a person familiar with the court filings.

"We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly," Michigan said in a statement Saturday.

Harbaugh is allowed to coach the team during the week, but is prohibited from being present at the Wolverines' games.

The three-game ban covers the final three games of Michigan's regular season, which are at Penn State, at Maryland and at home against rival Ohio State.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as Michigan's acting head coach Saturday.