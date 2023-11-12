Jonathon Brooks is visibly in pain after an awkward tackle during Texas' win over TCU. (0:18)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks will have surgery after suffering a torn ACL on Saturday against TCU and is out for the season, the school said Sunday.

Brooks, who replaced first-round pick Bijan Robinson in Texas' backfield, was a dependable force for the Longhorns this year, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. He ranks sixth in the FBS in rushing yards and seventh in rushing yards per game (113.9 YPG).

"We're heartbroken for Jonathon," coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season."

After rushing for 109 yards combined in Texas' first two games of the year, wins over Rice and Alabama, Brooks has eight straight games with at least 98 rushing yards, including 218 against Kansas on Sept. 30.

He also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown, including taking a screen pass 73 yards to set up a score Saturday against TCU.

The Longhorns are 9-1 after the 29-26 win in Fort Worth and are No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings as well as the newest AP Top 25 poll.

Brooks, a third-year sophomore from Hallettsville, Texas, has averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 238 attempts in his Texas career.

He was considered a top NFL draft prospect, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him No. 1 at his position. Brooks is now likely to return to Texas following surgery on his right knee and rehab.

"I know he'll work extremely hard in his recovery, get back to full speed as soon as he can, and we will be there by his side supporting him through all of that," Sarkisian said.