In a week that saw all three of Michigan State's current scholarship quarterbacks enter the transfer portal after Jonathan Smith's hiring from Oregon State, three-star recruit Henry Hasselbeck announced Friday that he is decommitting from the Spartans.

"I committed to play football at Michigan State back in June," he wrote on the social media platform X. "Since that time, a lot has changed there. This fall my focus has been on bringing a conference and state championship back to Xaverian. Now that our season is over, I think it's appropriate to focus on recruiting again."

The son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, Henry initially committed to the Spartans on June 30 over offers from Boston College, Pittsburgh and UAB. He also is an accomplished lacrosse player out of Xaverian Brothers High School (Massachusetts) and was committed to play lacrosse at Maryland as recently as late last year.

Henry said that Michigan State is "still a strong consideration" as he reopens his recruitment.

"I had a great first conversation with [offensive coordinator and quarterbacks] Coach Brian Lindgren and I look forward to getting to know him and the new Michigan State staff better," he wrote on X.

Redshirt freshman Katin Houser, true freshman Sam Leavitt and redshirt junior Noah Kim have all left the Spartans, whose offense was last in the Big Ten in scoring (15.9 PPG), 13th in total yards (288.5 YPG) and 10th in passing offense (200.0 YPG).

They scored only 191 points this season and finished 4-8 overall a year after going 5-7 in Mel Tucker's second full season.

Smith was officially lured away last Saturday from Oregon State after going 18-7 in the past two seasons at his alma mater, replacing Tucker, who was fired for cause in September over a Title IX sexual harassment investigation.

The Spartans currently have eight commitments in their 2024 class, headlined by River Rouge High School (Michigan) wide receiver Nick Marsh (No. 169 overall in 2024 ESPN 300).