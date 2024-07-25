Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Even with coach Jim Harbaugh and several key players from last year's national championship team gone, first-year Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says the program's aim this season remains the same.

"We're not going to stray away from the goal of trying to win it all," Moore said Thursday at Big Ten media days. "When you're at Michigan, that should be your goal every single year."

This has been a year of transition for the Wolverines, winners of the past three Big Ten titles. Moore is taking over for Harbaugh, who left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after nine years in Michigan. The Wolverines also face the task of replacing 17 of 22 starters from last year, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was picked 10th in the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Starting with McCarthy, the Wolverines had 13 players selected in the draft, two more than any other school.

Still, Moore said he was "confident" and "excited" about these Wolverines.

"[They have] really done a really good job up to this point and taken necessary steps to be elite, to do all the things that we set out to do," Moore said. "Win the big games, beat our rivals, beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten, go to College Football Playoff -- and win it. ... Tough, smart, dependable, relentless, enthusiastic and together, that's how I describe our team. We're going to do everything we can to strive for perfection."

One of the key decisions Moore will have to make before the Aug. 31 opener against Fresno State will be naming McCarthy's replacement. Jack Tuttle, Alex Orji, Davis Warren, Jayden Denegal and true freshman Jadyn Davis are among those vying for the job. Moore said that competition will continue into the preseason.

"The No. 1 thing we're looking for out of any guy that's our starting quarterback is 1, that they're a playmaker that they can make plays," Moore said before listing other traits. "That they'll make the right decision, they'll take care of the football and that they want to win and they'll do anything for the team to win. We're going to look for those attributes and then go from there."

Moore, an assistant under Harbaugh since 2018, admitted he has had to learn how to be a head coach on the fly. He said he talked to Harbaugh about two days ago, and his former boss told him to "do you, because it was working and it continues to work."

"He's always himself," Moore said. "He's always going to tell me the truth, and I'll talk to him as often as possible. He told me his phone is there, he's just waiting to be counted on, so I'm excited to call him again soon."

ESPN's Heather Dinich contributed to this report.