Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested early Friday morning on multiple family violence charges and was being held in the Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to jail records.

Thomas, a senior from Eufaula, Alabama, was charged with cruelty to children-family violence, a second-degree felony, and two misdemeanor counts of battery-family violence. He was jailed at 3:20 a.m. ET Friday and is being held without bail.

Thomas has been suspended from the team indefinitely, in accordance with university policy after an individual is charged with a felony.

Georgia athletic department spokesperson Steven Drummond said the university would have no further comment.

It is Thomas' second arrest on family violence charges since transferring to Georgia from Mississippi State in 2023.

In January 2023, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police and accused of felony false imprisonment because he allegedly confined and detained a person "without legal authority by standing in front of the dorm room door, blocking the exit, telling her she cannot leave," according to an arrest warrant obtained by ESPN at the time.

Thomas was also accused of misdemeanor battery because he allegedly "did intentionally cause visible bodily harm [by] causing bruising to the right biceps and bruising and abrasion to her shins."

Those criminal charges were dropped by Athens-Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez on March 8 after Thomas successfully completed a pretrial diversion program.

Thomas started eight games for the Bulldogs last season, catching 23 passes for 383 yards with one touchdown. He was sidelined for three games with a broken foot.

He was expected to be an integral part of Georgia's passing game this season after star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey departed for the NFL.