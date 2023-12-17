Open Extended Reactions

Vanderbilt is set to hire Tim Beck, the offensive coordinator at New Mexico State, as the school's new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Beck is a veteran coach who spent 10 years as the head coach at Division II power Pittsburg State, including coaching them to a national title in 2011.

Beck played a pivotal role in New Mexico State's historic season, as NMSU ranked No. 31 nationally in total offense heading into the day. New Mexico State (10-5) fell in the New Mexico Bowl to Fresno State, 37-10, on Saturday night, but still finished with the school's first 10-win season since 1960.

Beck brings a wide swatch of coaching experience to Vanderbilt. He had a prolific run as a head coach at Pittsburg State, going 82-35 during his decade in charge. He'd been an offensive analyst at TCU prior to going to New Mexico State prior to the 2022 season.

Beck faces a significant challenge at Vanderbilt, which finished last in the SEC in yards per game and No. 112 nationally. Vanderbilt also lost its best offensive player, wide receiver Will Sheppard, to the NCAA transfer portal. He recently chose Colorado. Both of the program's top quarterbacks - AJ Swann and Ken Seals - also entered the portal.

The Tim Beck that Vanderbilt is hiring is a different coach than the Coastal Carolina head coach of the same name, who was a former assistant at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State.