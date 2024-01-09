        <
          Sports world reacts to Michigan's first national title since 1997

          Jim Harbaugh celebrates CFP title with his family (0:36)

          Jim Harbaugh hugs his brother, John, and his mom and dad after leading Michigan to a national title. (0:36)

          • ESPN staffJan 9, 2024, 04:39 AM

          The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are national champions, defeating the No. 2 Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

          The Wolverines went up 14-3 with 2:23 left in the first quarter, but the Huskies slowly chipped away, cutting it to a touchdown game midway through the third quarter. With just over seven minutes remaining in the game, Michigan pulled away with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Blake Corum.

          On the ensuing Washington possession, Michigan intercepted Michael Penix Jr. on 4th-and-13, before another Corum rushing touchdown sealed the victory.

          Michigan wins its first ever College Football Playoff National Championship and first outright title since 1948 (it split the title with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1997). The Wolverines also finish the season with a record of 15-0 or better, the sixth program to ever do so.

          Some of Detroit's top teams, plus former Wolverines Nico Collins and Jourdan Lewis, were among the first to congratulate Michigan after its championship-winning performance.