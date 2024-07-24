Open Extended Reactions

First it was "The Hangover". Then it was "Jerry Maguire". Now it's "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Regardless of genre, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ready to show off a special uniform, you can bet they'll reveal it with a movie spin-off.

The concept of movie-parody jersey releases got its start two summers ago, with the Irish gearing up to visit Las Vegas in the fall as part of the team's Shamrock Series. To unveil their game-exclusive jerseys, Notre Dame drew inspiration from Vegas-based comedy "The Hangover" -- with head coach Marcus Freeman, Isaiah Foskey and Michael Mayer traversing Sin City in search of the new uniforms.

Last summer the Irish parodied 1996 flick "Jerry Maguire," featuring Audric Estime compelling Freeman to show him Notre Dame's refreshed green jerseys, to be worn in the team's prime-time clash with Ohio State.

Now, Freeman is channeling his inner Jordan Belfort -- "Sell Like a Champion Today" sign and all. With the Shamrock Series taking the Irish to Yankee Stadium in November, Notre Dame opted to spoof "The Wolf of Wall Street," a Martin Scorsese-directed 2013 blockbuster set in New York City and New Jersey.

In the reveal, Freeman gives a pep talk to a group of Notre Dame players, including Jayden Thomas, Riley Leonard and R.J. Oben. He reminds his charges that they're the ones who win games, not the uniforms.

Sell Like a Champion Today#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/c8OJQrHK0Q — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 24, 2024

Unlike Notre Dame's 2018 Shamrock Series uniform against Syracuse in the Bronx, which featured pinstriped helmets and pants, the Irish's latest special Yankee Stadium jerseys will go for a more traditional tweak: adding gothic, chrome, gold numbers to the usual navy blue threads.

The full uniform -- sans parody reveal -- can be seen here: