Florida freshman quarterback DJ Lagway will make his first career start at home Saturday against Samford, with starter Graham Mertz sidelined in concussion protocol.

Coach Billy Napier said during his news conference Wednesday that Mertz has been unable to practice this week but is doing better. Mertz was injured late in the third quarter of a 41-17 loss to Miami last weekend.

Lagway entered the game and led three series, including a touchdown drive in which he showed off not only his arm talent but his ability to make plays with his legs. He finished 3-of-6 for 31 yards with an interception and added 20 yards on the ground.

Lagway, the No. 8 player in the ESPN 300 and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023, has given Gators fans hope that he can help lead a turnaround. He enrolled in January and participated in spring practice.

Napier reiterated that despite the loss to Miami, "I do think we have an opportunity to be a good football team as the season goes on."

Napier also clarified remarks he made earlier this week that were widely criticized, calling it "a terrible choice of words." On Monday, in response to a question about keeping the Gators from having an emotional response against Samford, Napier said his team just needs to be more consistent and execute better and not focus on "what some guy in his basement is saying in rural central Florida on social media."

The quote blew up on social media and drew headlines.

"Obviously didn't explain myself the way I should have there," Napier said following practice Wednesday. "I want to make it very clear that ... there was no reference to our fans. I was just talking specifically about life in general. Our young people live in an era where social media is a part of their lives."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.