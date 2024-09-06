Pat McAfee and Darius Butler weigh in on the Connor Stalions drama and how teams use sign stealing to their advantage. (2:33)

Connor Stalions, the analyst who was allegedly the mastermind behind Michigan's sign-stealing operation, is now an interim high school head coach.

Stalions is stepping in for Mumford head coach William McMichael, who recently suffered a "mild stroke," Jay Alexander, executive director of athletics at Detroit Public Schools Community District, confirmed to ESPN.

McMichael, in his first season at Mumford, had hired Stalions to be his defensive coordinator at the Detroit school.

"He might be the most hated man in college football, but the coaches and kids at Mumford High School love him," McMichael told ESPN last month.

In 2022, Michigan hired Stalions, a lifelong Wolverines fan and retired captain in the United States Marine Corps, as an analyst. Stalions is the alleged ringleader of a vast sign-stealing operation in which he's accused of sending people to scout the Wolverines' future opponents, including recording play signals from teams' sidelines. The NCAA last month sent Michigan a notice of allegations regarding prohibited off-campus signal stealing.

Stalions told NCAA investigators that he never participated in advanced in-person scouting and didn't purchase tickets for others to attend games of the Wolverines' future opponents to record their signals. Stalions made the claims in April during a video interview with NCAA investigators, segments of which were included in the new Netflix documentary "Sign Stealer," released last month.

Stalions was suspended with pay Oct. 20, pending the outcome of Michigan's internal investigation, and resigned Nov. 3.

The Big Ten Conference suspended coach Jim Harbaugh from coaching his team's final three games of the 2023 regular season because it said his program violated the league's sportsmanship policy. The Wolverines still went on to win the national championship.

Mumford, which plays Flint Hamady on Friday, lost its first game to Redford Thurston 47-6. CBS first reported that Stalions would be elevated to acting head coach.