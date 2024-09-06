Nick Saban joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to explain why the new CFP format is a step forward for college football. (1:12)

The Big 12 has determined its tiebreaker policies for this season if needed to determine which teams will play in its conference championship game, the league announced Friday.

The Big 12, which just began its first season as a 16-team conference, has grown with the additions of former Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. The league will use the following steps to determine its top two teams if there is a tie:

A. The tied teams will be compared based on their head-to-head record during the season.

B. The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against all common conference opponents.

C. The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against the next highest-placed common opponent in the standings (based on the record in all games played within the conference) proceeding through the standings.

D. The tied teams will be compared based on combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents.

E. The tied teams will be compared based on total number of wins in a 12-game season.

F. The representative will be chosen based on highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team rating score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.

G. The representative will be chosen by a coin toss.

The Big 12 also reiterated that Saturday's game between Utah and Baylor won't count as a conference game because it was originally scheduled as a nonconference game before Utah joined the Big 12. The same status will apply to the Week 3 game between Arizona and K-State for the same reasons.

The 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be at noon ET on Dec. 7 on ABC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.