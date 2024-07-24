Kirk Ferentz discusses his eagerness to see Cade McNamara in an Iowa jersey and gives an update on his ACL recovery. (1:15)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite facing injuries throughout his time at Iowa, quarterback Cade McNamara will enter training camp as the team's clear-cut starter, coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday.

McNamara, who helped Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten championship before transferring to Iowa in late 2022, started the first five games last season before sustaining a torn ACL. He also was limited in the spring and preseason in 2023 by other injuries, but he said earlier this month that he was "100%" healthy during summer workouts and has fully recovered for camp, which opens July 31.

"Unfortunately, for our fan base and media, really none of you guys have seen him play full speed thus far in an Iowa uniform," Ferentz said at Big Ten media days. "So I'm eager to see him perform for us this year. Nobody's more eager than he is, and hopefully, he's not too eager."

McNamara had 505 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions before his injury last season. The Hawkeyes have added Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan, who started games for the Wildcats in each of the past two seasons. The team also returns redshirt freshman Marco Lainez, who is listed No. 2 on the preseason depth chart.

Ferentz said the quarterback situation will be fluid, depending on how the players perform in camp.

"We could have listed Brendan two; he hasn't put a helmet on yet for us," Ferentz said. "I expect it to be three guys competing. Cade, obviously, has got more experience. He's had more demonstrated success. That gives him a huge advantage. ... But nobody's just entitled to any positions."

Despite consecutive Big Ten West division titles, Iowa's offense sunk to historic lows the past two seasons, which resulted in the school not renewing coordinator Brian Ferentz's contract. Ferentz hired Tim Lester, the former Western Michigan coach, to take over the unit.

"He comes with a wealth of knowledge," Ferentz said of Lester. "One thing I do appreciate: He's a former head coach. That wasn't a requisite, but he's got a deep appreciation for how football works. Offense complements defense and special teams. Everybody's going to be working toward the same end."