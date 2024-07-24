Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- After five 10-win seasons at Penn State but no College Football Playoff appearances, coach James Franklin understands that the bar has been raised, especially with the CFP expanding to 12 teams this season.

Franklin, entering his 11th season at the university, led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten title in 2016 and six AP top-20 finishes, including No. 13 last season. The team is 21-5 over the past two seasons with two New Year's Six bowl appearances but hasn't beaten Ohio State or Michigan since 2020.

"You're talking about a program that you can win 10 or 11 games and people are not happy or satisfied," Franklin said at Big Ten media day. "We totally get that and embrace that. Our players understand that when we recruit them, our staff understands that when we hire them and, as the head coach, I embrace all of those things as well."

Franklin is 88-39 overall as Penn State's coach but just 3-17 against the AP Top 10, which ranks 17th out of the 21 teams with at least 20 matchups against those during the span, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Nittany Lions' only regular-season losses in 2023 came to Ohio State and Michigan, the latter of which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Penn State is bringing in three new coordinators in Andy Kotelnicki (offense), Tom Allen (defense) and Justin Lustig (special teams). Allen is the former Indiana coach.

"They chose Penn State just like I chose Penn State -- to compete for championships," Franklin said.

Franklin admitted the offense didn't display enough explosiveness in 2023 as it ranked 129th out of 130 teams in percent of passing attempts of 20 or more yards downfield. Penn State averaged just 4.5 yards per pass attempt against Ohio State and 3.2 yards against Michigan.

"We've got to play our best when our best is needed most," Franklin said. "In the biggest games, at the biggest moments."