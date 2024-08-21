How to watch College Football Classic: FSU vs. Georgia Tech

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is finally here. No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech kick things off at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. "College GameDay" will be on hand as the Seminoles look to build off a 2023 campaign in which they went undefeated and won the ACC (but missed out on the College Football Playoff). It could be different for Florida State this year with the debut of the new 12-team playoff format. The Yellow Jackets, coming off their first bowl appearance since 2018, are looking to build momentum of their own. Georgia Tech defeated UCF in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl.

Here are key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

Kickoff is Saturday at noon ET. "College GameDay" begins at 9 a.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

Who won the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

Notre Dame defeated Navy 42-3 in last season's Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Past results:

2023: Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

2022: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

2016: Georgia Tech 17, Boston College 14

2014: Penn State 26, UCF 24

2012: Notre Dame 50, Navy 10

1996: Notre Dame 54, Navy 27

1989: Pittsburgh 46, Rutgers 29

1988: Boston College 38, Army 24

Who will play in the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

Kansas State and Iowa State are scheduled to open the 2025 season Aug. 23, 2025, as part of the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Where can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for breaking news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.