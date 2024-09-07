Pat McAfee roasts a Michigan student after his field goal attempt to win $35,000 sails wide of the uprights. (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

There's a lot at stake in Week 2 of college football. After defeating the Fresno State Bulldogs in Week 1, the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines have a challenge to face in matching up with the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns.

This will be the second meeting between the teams since 2005 when the then-No. 6 Longhorns inched past the then-No. 13 Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, 38-37. There's also a lot on the line for the defending national champions.

Michigan will have home-field advantage over Texas and has a 23-game winning streak to defend. And it looks like the odds are favoring Texas. According to ESPN Analytics, there is a 73.8% chance the Longhorns snap the Wolverines' home winning streak.

Here are the best signs from Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan:

Best desk job in the world though 😏 pic.twitter.com/TcOXzRvPME — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2024