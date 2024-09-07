        <
          Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Texas-Michigan

          McAfee roasts student kicker: 'You're an embarrassment!' (2:13)

          Pat McAfee roasts a Michigan student after his field goal attempt to win $35,000 sails wide of the uprights. (2:13)

          Sep 7, 2024, 03:40 PM

          There's a lot at stake in Week 2 of college football. After defeating the Fresno State Bulldogs in Week 1, the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines have a challenge to face in matching up with the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns.

          This will be the second meeting between the teams since 2005 when the then-No. 6 Longhorns inched past the then-No. 13 Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, 38-37. There's also a lot on the line for the defending national champions.

          Michigan will have home-field advantage over Texas and has a 23-game winning streak to defend. And it looks like the odds are favoring Texas. According to ESPN Analytics, there is a 73.8% chance the Longhorns snap the Wolverines' home winning streak.

          Here are the best signs from Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan: