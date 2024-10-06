Cam Ward leads Miami down the field and into the end zone to take the lead and complete the Canes' improbable comeback attempt against Cal. (0:38)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out. And a Saturday full of upsets -- four top-11 teams lost to unranked foes -- means big shake-ups all over the new rankings.

Last week's No. 1, Alabama, was stunned by Vanderbilt, the Commodores' first win over a top-five team in 61 tries and their first win over Alabama since 1984. No. 4 Tennessee lost at Arkansas, No. 10 Michigan lost to Washington and No. 11 USC lost at Minnesota.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M made a huge statement after tying for the No. 25 spot last week. The Aggies routed then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10 to skyrocket up the rankings.

What does it all mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 2

2024 record: 5-0

Week 6 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 3

2024 record: 5-0

Week 6 result: Defeated Iowa 35-7

Stat to know: Jeremiah Smith is the first true freshman in Ohio State history with a receiving touchdown in five consecutive games.

What's next: Saturday at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 6

2024 record: 5-0

Week 6 result: Defeated Michigan State 31-10

Stat to know: QB Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes, giving him 136 for his career and putting him third in FBS history behind only Case Keenum (155) and Kellen Moore (142).

What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 7

2024 record: 5-0

Week 6 result: Defeated UCLA 27-11

Stat to know: The Nittany Lions are the only FBS team that has started 4-0 each of the past five seasons.

What's next: Saturday at USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 5

2024 record: 4-1

Week 6 result: Defeated Auburn 31-13

Stat to know: The Dawgs ran their home winning streak to 27 games -- the longest active streak in the FBS -- and their winning streak against unranked teams to 37, the second-longest active streak in FBS.

Previous ranking: 8

2024 record: 6-0

Week 6 result: Defeated Cal 39-38

Stat to know: The Hurricanes fell behind 35-10 in the second half before storming back for a last-minute win.

What's next: Oct. 19 at Louisville

Previous ranking: 1

2024 record: 4-1

Week 6 result: Lost to Vanderbilt 40-35

Stat to know: The Tide are the first top-ranked team since 1960 Minnesota to lose to an unranked team the week after beating a top-two team.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 4

2024 record: 4-1

Week 6 result: Lost to Arkansas 19-14

Stat to know: The Vols' 14 points was their fewest in a game against an unranked opponent since 2020, as Josh Heupel's crew lost a conference game when leading entering the fourth quarter for the first time since 2017.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN