Four-star wide receiver Jordon Gidron, ESPN's No. 41 overall prospect in the 2026 class, committed to South Carolina Friday afternoon in an announcement on social media.

Gidron, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass catcher from Columbia, South Carolina, plans to reclassify into the 2025 cycle. Once he reclassifies, Gidron would become the highest-rated recruit in Shane Beamer's 2025 class.

The news comes one day before the Gamecocks' Week 6 meeting with No. 12 Ole Miss at Williams-Brice Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Gidron began the fall as ESPN's No. 7 wide receiver in the 2026 class. Prior to his junior year at South Carolina's Ridge View High School, Gidron attended camps at Auburn, Alabama and Georgia and took unofficial visits to North Carolina and N.C. State before returning to Auburn for the Tigers' junior day in late July.

Gidron's commitment comes three weeks after he visited South Carolina for the Gamecocks' 36-33 loss to LSU on Sept. 14.

Gidron caught 45 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns during his sophomore season last fall.

Gidron will become the newest member of a South Carolina 2025 class that includes only one other ESPN prospect in four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus (No. 285 in the ESPN 300).

After Cyrus, four-star safety pledges Damarcus Leach (No. 24 safety) and Kendal Daniels Jr. (No. 28) and wide receiver commit Brian Rowe (No. 45) rank among the highest-rated prospects in the Gamecocks' 19-player class.

South Carolina's incoming class sat at No. 35 in ESPN's latest rankings for the 2025 cycle prior to Gidron's commitment.