"College GameDay" will take its first trip to Berkeley, California, ahead of the first-ever ACC meeting between the California Golden Bears and the Miami Hurricanes in Week 6.
Miami enters the contest undefeated with a top-10 ranking in the AP poll. Quarterback Cam Ward has led the way, with his 1,782 passing yards and 18 touchdowns powering a Hurricane offense that averages a gaudy 49.4 points per game.
Cal has enjoyed a strong start of their own, boasting a 3-1 record. At this point of the season last year, the Golden Bears were 2-2 with just one win over an FBS opponent. A win over Miami could position Cal for the team's first national ranking since September 2019.
Here are the best signs from "College GameDay":
