          Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Cal-Miami

          Marshawn Lynch drives into the 'College Gameday' guest picker spot (0:18)

          Relive Marshawn Lynch driving a cart as he will be a guest picker on "College Gameday" ahead of the show's first stop at Berkeley for Miami vs. California in Week 6. (0:18)

          Oct 5, 2024, 04:22 PM

          "College GameDay" will take its first trip to Berkeley, California, ahead of the first-ever ACC meeting between the California Golden Bears and the Miami Hurricanes in Week 6.

          Miami enters the contest undefeated with a top-10 ranking in the AP poll. Quarterback Cam Ward has led the way, with his 1,782 passing yards and 18 touchdowns powering a Hurricane offense that averages a gaudy 49.4 points per game.

          Cal has enjoyed a strong start of their own, boasting a 3-1 record. At this point of the season last year, the Golden Bears were 2-2 with just one win over an FBS opponent. A win over Miami could position Cal for the team's first national ranking since September 2019.

          Here are the best signs from "College GameDay":