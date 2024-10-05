Relive Marshawn Lynch driving a cart as he will be a guest picker on "College Gameday" ahead of the show's first stop at Berkeley for Miami vs. California in Week 6. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

"College GameDay" will take its first trip to Berkeley, California, ahead of the first-ever ACC meeting between the California Golden Bears and the Miami Hurricanes in Week 6.

Miami enters the contest undefeated with a top-10 ranking in the AP poll. Quarterback Cam Ward has led the way, with his 1,782 passing yards and 18 touchdowns powering a Hurricane offense that averages a gaudy 49.4 points per game.

Cal has enjoyed a strong start of their own, boasting a 3-1 record. At this point of the season last year, the Golden Bears were 2-2 with just one win over an FBS opponent. A win over Miami could position Cal for the team's first national ranking since September 2019.

Here are the best signs from "College GameDay":

We were told there would be no math 😅 @ESPNImages pic.twitter.com/oNn6bGp1zq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2024

Can't wait for Marshawn's picks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j9eWUmzsYH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2024

IT WAS WORTH THE WAIT, BERKELEY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R0hkJssNDk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2024