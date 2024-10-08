Paul Finebaum apologizes to Stephen A. Smith for questioning his take on Colorado's Deion Sanders being a strong contender for Coach of the Year. (2:10)

Paul Finebaum admits Stephen A. might be right about Deion being Coach of the Year (2:10)

Open Extended Reactions

After missing the past three games with a forearm injury that required surgery, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders will return this week against Kansas State, his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, announced Tuesday.

"Shilo's ready. He's practicing. He's full go," Deion Sanders said. "Has a rubber cast on. He's doing his thing. I can't wait to see him back there."

The injury occurred in Colorado's loss to Nebraska on Sept. 7, and the Buffaloes have since won three straight games to improve to 4-1.

Colorado's recent success was expected, the elder Sanders said.

"How can you be surprised with the expectation you have for yourself?" he asked. "Only way you can be surprised is if you didn't expect it. We expect the results when we put in the work. I just don't want it going to their heads."

Last year, Sanders led the team in tackles (70) and forced fumbles (4) and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

This week's game will pit the Buffaloes against former CU running back Dylan Edwards, who transferred to Kansas State after spending his true freshman season in Colorado last year.

"We had some great moments and he's going to have many more great moments," Sanders said. "So, I'm proud of him. I just don't want him to perform well against us, but I want him to perform well against every other team. I really do."

Edwards has rushed for 201 yards on 29 carries with a pair of touchdowns this year. He had 321 yards rushing and 299 yards receiving for the Buffaloes in 2023.