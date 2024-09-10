Open Extended Reactions

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders is expected to miss 2-3 weeks following surgery Sunday to repair a right forearm injury.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, the father of Shilo and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, confirmed the surgery and the outlook. Deion Sanders said Shilo, who suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 28-10 loss at Nebraska, has been a fast healer from previous ailments, including an offseason knee surgery.

"I've never seen nothing like it, the healing ability," Deion Sanders said.

Shilo Sanders went to the locker room after tackling Huskers running back Dante Dowdell on a run play. He had nine tackles, including one for a loss, in Colorado's season-opening win against North Dakota State.

Sanders started 11 games for Colorado in 2023, leading the team in tackles (70) and forced fumbles (4), and earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Sanders started his college career at South Carolina, appearing in 13 games during two seasons, before joining his father at Jackson State and then Colorado.

Buffaloes starting defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo also left the Nebraska game with injury. Deion Sanders said he wants to see Nwankwo get through a strong practice before determining his status for this week's game at Colorado State.

Running back Dallan Hayden, a transfer from Ohio State, is likely out this week, while the status of cornerback Isaiah Hardge is still to be determined. Linebacker LaVonta Bentley likely will play this week, Deion Sanders said.