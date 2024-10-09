GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A 20-year-old man was arrested in Michigan and charged with first-degree murder in last month's fatal shooting of former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton, police in North Carolina said Tuesday.

Jeremiah Diago Blanks is believed to have slain Overton at a gathering in the former player's hometown of Greensboro, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers said detectives traveled to Michigan and got help from the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting Blanks.

Police did not disclose further information about Blanks or a potential motive for the slaying. He was being held in the Oakland County Jail in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, pending extradition to North Carolina.

Overton, 26, was found on the morning of Sept. 7 after deputies responded to reports of a loud party. He was given medical care but died at the scene.

Overton played for Clemson from 2016 to 2019 and was part of national title teams after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

He had 52 catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers.

News of Overton's death came a few hours before the Tigers' 66-20 victory over Appalachian State on Sept. 10. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney stopped to pay tribute at Overton's plaque during the team's entrance to the stadium.

"He truly was one of the sweetest, spirited kids that we've had come through here and, again, truly a great teammate," Swinney said that night.