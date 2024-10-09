Who has the most wins vs. No. 1 college football teams?

Open Extended Reactions

There's a considerable difference between being the hunter and the hunted. No team in college football has experienced both sides of that coin more than Alabama.

While the Crimson Tide have spent the most weeks atop the AP Top 25 poll (141), no team has defeated more AP top-ranked opponents than Alabama. The Tide have 11 wins against AP No. 1 teams. Eight of those came during the Nick Saban era (2007-23), including a victory over top-ranked Georgia in the 2023 SEC championship game.

Here's a list of teams with the most wins against AP No. 1 teams in the AP poll era (since 1936):

Alabama, 11

Most recent: Georgia (2023 SEC championship game)

Notre Dame, 9

Most recent: Clemson (2020)

Miami, 9

Most recent: Florida State (2000)

Oklahoma, 7

Most recent: Missouri (2007)

USC, 7

Most recent: Washington (1984)

Purdue, 7

Most recent: Michigan (1976)

Auburn, 5

Most recent: Alabama (2017)

Ohio State, 5

Most recent: Alabama (2014 College Football Playoff semifinal)

Texas, 5

Most recent: Oklahoma (2008)

Wisconsin, 4

Most recent: Ohio State (2010)

Arkansas, 4

Most recent: LSU (2007)

Penn State, 4

Most recent: Notre Dame (1990)

UCLA, 4

Most recent: Ohio State (1975)

