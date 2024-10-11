Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of college football brings a slate of uniform swag that combines past and present.

The No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks have been on a roll this season. After moving up three spots in the AP Top 25 poll last week, the undefeated Ducks will face a test in the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, who are also undefeated.

In the heated Big Ten matchup, the Ducks will break out their all-black "Fly Era" combo, part of their "Generation O" uniform collection. The helmets feature a classic wing pattern -- a prominent design of the Oregon football brand. The jersey features a diamond-plating pattern on the collar that channels the nostalgia of the 2005 Oregon look and green trim around the numbers.

Here are some of the best uniforms from Week 7 in college football.

All-black everything

The West Virginia Mountaineers are coming off a big road win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, giving West Virginia a two-game win streak. Last week, the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones wore an all-white uniform with black trim, but the Mountaineers are reversing the color scheme this Saturday. In their matchup with the Cyclones, West Virginia will debut its alternate black "Coal Rush" uniforms, honoring West Virginia's rich history of coal mining.

Homecoming week hits differently at historically Black colleges and universities, with alumni transforming their campuses into a combination of a family reunion and fashion show. Head coach Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers are on a two-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Eastern Illinois Panthers. With Tennessee State's Grammy Award-winning "Aristocrat of Bands" in the stands cheering the team on, the Tigers will match the homecoming vibes in an all-black combination.

Unique combinations

The Rice Owls are showcasing their Houston ties with throwback Houston Oilers-inspired threads against the UTSA Roadrunners. The uniforms are a nod to the era when the Oilers called Rice Stadium home from 1965 to 1967, before moving their home games to the Houston Astrodome. Rice debuted the uniforms in the 2023 season, when it picked up a 24-17 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers went all red in their victory Thursday night over the UTEP Miners. The Hilltoppers wore their new "Big Red" helmets, designed to reflect their Big Red mascot. The helmet, which matched the all-red combination, contained decals on the side to resemble Big Red's eyes with a black face mask, emulating the mascot's mouth.

Big Red 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘴 all 👀 pic.twitter.com/jsztJjJTzQ — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 3, 2024

Icy whites

The No.1-ranked Texas Longhorns have been at the top of their game all season long and now hold the top spot in all of college football. As clean as their performances have been all season, they will match them with an all-white uniform in the Red River Rivalry against the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

❄️ Icy Whites in the Cotton Bowl ❄️ pic.twitter.com/BG5UDhRqc4 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 9, 2024

After a 24-17 statement win over the USC Trojans in Week 6, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to do a Los Angeles sweep in an all-white look against the UCLA Bruins.