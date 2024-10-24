Open Extended Reactions

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Davis Bryson threw for a touchdown, Michael Benefield and Qua Ashley each rushed for a score, and Kennesaw State topped previously unbeaten Liberty 27-24 on Wednesday night to secure the program's first FBS victory.

Kennesaw State (1-6, 1-2 Conference USA) also picked up its first win against a Division I team since topping FCS member UT Martin on Nov. 5, 2022. The Owls had wins over lower-level Tusculum, Lincoln (California) and Virginia Lynchburg last season. They entered Wednesday 0-10 against FBS teams in school history.

Liberty (5-1, 3-1), which entered as one of 11 unbeaten teams in the FBS, had the longest active regular-season winning streak end at 17.

According to ESPN Research, it was the sixth time an 0-5 or worse team defeated a 5-0 or better team in the AP poll era. The last time it happened was in 2001, when North Texas upset Middle Tennessee.

Kennesaw State held a 24-17 lead when Liberty decided to go for it on fourth-and-6 with eight minutes left. The Flames were flagged for a false start to move out of field goal range, and the Owls then pressured Kaidon Salter into a throw out of bounds to get the ball back.

Bryson then completed passes of 15 yards to Christian Moss and 25 to Blake Bohannon to get into Liberty territory. Austin Welch capped the drive with his 11th straight made field goal, from 42 yards out, for a 27-17 lead with 4:13 remaining.

Liberty went down the field quickly, ending with a 17-yard scoring toss from Salter to Elijah Canion with 1:49 left to get within three points.

Kennesaw State's Preston Daniels recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the Owls were unable to pick up a first down, and Liberty got the ball back with six seconds left at its 35. Salter's throw went out of bounds and the fans rushed the field -- but the officials put one second back on the clock. After the fans returned to the stands, Liberty fumbled a lateral play to end it.

Salter threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.